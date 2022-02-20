Dr. Ryan Schmidtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Schmidtz, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Schmidtz, MD
Dr. Ryan Schmidtz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio.
Dr. Schmidtz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schmidtz's Office Locations
-
1
Schmidtz Psychiatry LLC1248 Nilles Rd Ste 8, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 249-0015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidtz?
Terrific, kind, helped me a lot.
About Dr. Ryan Schmidtz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1437492881
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Butler University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidtz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidtz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidtz works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.