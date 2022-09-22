Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scruggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD
Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Scruggs' Office Locations
Central Florida Eye Specialists Pl.1592 S STATE ROAD 15A, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 734-2931Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Central Florida Eye Specialists2715 Rebecca Ln, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 917-0404
Central Florida Eye Specialists968 International Pkwy, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (386) 734-2931Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
New Smyrna Beach524 CANAL ST, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 428-6811
Central Florida Eye Specialists120 E Par St Ste 2000, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (386) 734-2931
Winter Park Office312 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 896-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had upper and lower lid surgery (I don't know the proper terms?!?) 6 wks. ago and couldn't be happier with the results so far. I'm still in in the healing process but the change is profound. I want to acknowledge both Dr. Scruggs for their time in explaining the procedures, expertise and kindness in addressing my concerns as well as the entire office staff. I've been to the Lake Mary and DeLand offices and couldn't have met a nicer group of people. I was warmly welcomed at both locations and everyone I dealt with involved in my particular situation was so incredibly kind. They have a great staff that treats you like you're the most important patient that day, as well as the surgery follow-up with Dr. Dawn. This has been such an easy and rewarding experience and I just can't say enough about the way I've been treated. I encourage anyone considering having this done to make an appointment asap. They're awesome!
About Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1891954608
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institue-Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstuctive Surgery
- University Of Virginia-Ophthalmology
- University of Virginia - General Surgery
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
