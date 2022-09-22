Overview of Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD

Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Scruggs works at Central Florida Eye Specialists in Deland, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Lake Mary, FL, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Orlando, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.