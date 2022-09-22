See All Ophthalmologists in Deland, FL
Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD

Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Scruggs works at Central Florida Eye Specialists in Deland, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Lake Mary, FL, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Orlando, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scruggs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Eye Specialists Pl.
    1592 S STATE ROAD 15A, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 734-2931
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Florida Eye Specialists
    2715 Rebecca Ln, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 917-0404
  3. 3
    Central Florida Eye Specialists
    968 International Pkwy, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 734-2931
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    New Smyrna Beach
    524 CANAL ST, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 428-6811
  5. 5
    Central Florida Eye Specialists
    120 E Par St Ste 2000, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 734-2931
  6. 6
    Winter Park Office
    312 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 896-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 22, 2022
    I had upper and lower lid surgery (I don't know the proper terms?!?) 6 wks. ago and couldn't be happier with the results so far. I'm still in in the healing process but the change is profound. I want to acknowledge both Dr. Scruggs for their time in explaining the procedures, expertise and kindness in addressing my concerns as well as the entire office staff. I've been to the Lake Mary and DeLand offices and couldn't have met a nicer group of people. I was warmly welcomed at both locations and everyone I dealt with involved in my particular situation was so incredibly kind. They have a great staff that treats you like you're the most important patient that day, as well as the surgery follow-up with Dr. Dawn. This has been such an easy and rewarding experience and I just can't say enough about the way I've been treated. I encourage anyone considering having this done to make an appointment asap. They're awesome!
    Jan Delaney — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891954608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Institue-Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstuctive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Virginia-Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia - General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scruggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scruggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scruggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scruggs has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scruggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Scruggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scruggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scruggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scruggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

