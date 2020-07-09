Dr. Ryan Seutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Seutter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Seutter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Locations
Norfolk Office100 Kingsley Ln Ste 400, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-5335
Cardiovascular Specialists5838 Harbour View Blvd Ste 270, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 541-1050
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Specialists12720 McManus Blvd Ste 201, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 541-2208
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seutter is absolutely amazing. I had a choice to make between him and another doctor who had already completed another procedure on me. My consultation was very informative and I knew that Dr. Seutter would be the best doctor for my defibrillator/pacemaker combo procedure. The team was awesome and three weeks later, I am doing great. So very thankful!
About Dr. Ryan Seutter, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285808311
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of Minnesota School Of Engineering
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seutter works at
Dr. Seutter has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Seutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seutter.
