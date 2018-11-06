See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Shugarman works at Shugarman Psychiatric & Counseling in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Shugarman Psychiatric & Counseling
    901 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 596-1024
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Acute Behavioral Diseases
Acute Insomnia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Acute Behavioral Diseases
Acute Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Behavioral Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amnesia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Amnesia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asthenia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthenia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar IV Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar V Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar VI Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brief Psychotic Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Chemical Addiction Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combat Stress Reaction Chevron Icon
Compulsions Chevron Icon
Compulsive Face Picking Chevron Icon
Compulsive Finger Picking Chevron Icon
Compulsive Scalp Picking Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Delusion
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Double Depression Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Dyssomnia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Endogenous Depression Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Episodic Concentration Difficulty Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Excessive Dieting Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fear of Open Places Chevron Icon
Fear of Sharp Things Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Hyperactive Behavior Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Hysteria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hysteria
Ideas of Reference Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Kleptomania Chevron Icon
Late-Life Bipolar Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 1 Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 2 Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Masochistic Behavior Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Melancholic Depression Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Mild Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mild Depression Chevron Icon
Misogyny Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Misogyny
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nervous Breakdown Chevron Icon
Neurosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neurosis
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Affective Psychosis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preoccupation With Food Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Puerperal Psychosis Chevron Icon
Rape Trauma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reactive Depression Chevron Icon
Recurrent Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Residual ADHD Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Seasonal Concentration Difficulty Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Depression Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Aversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Shared Psychotic Disorder Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Summer Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tactile Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Transsexualism Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Undifferentiated Somatoform Disorder Chevron Icon
Visual Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Weight Cycling Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shugarman?

    Nov 06, 2018
    Top credentials. Helped me tremendously with several difficult issues. Provides therapy and medications as indicated. He makes it easy to talk about anything. I have great trust in him and recommend him very highly.
    Susan B in Alexandria, VA — Nov 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shugarman to family and friends

    Dr. Shugarman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shugarman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477677284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shugarman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shugarman works at Shugarman Psychiatric & Counseling in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Shugarman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shugarman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shugarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shugarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.