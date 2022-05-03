Overview

Dr. Ryan Smith, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.