Dr. Ryan Smith, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Smith, MD

Dr. Ryan Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Smith works at Eye Consultants Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants of Kentucky Psc
    120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 211, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-3030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Senile Cataracts
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Senile Cataracts

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ryan Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376980318
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Internship
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Eye Consultants Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

