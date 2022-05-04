See All Oncologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.9 (44)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Sobel works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythroplakia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Lymph Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Squamous Neck Cancer With Occult Primary Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2022
    Dr Sobel is an excellent surgeon and his office is a great place. I have no scar and the incision was wonderful. He is always on time to appointments and takes excellent care of you!
    Jodi — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487909313
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
