Dr. Ryan Spivak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Agoura Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Spivak, MD

Dr. Ryan Spivak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spivak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    27509 Agoura Rd Ste 110, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 477-8578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dr. Spivak's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Spivak

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093020018
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Spivak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spivak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spivak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spivak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Spivak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spivak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spivak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

