See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.9 (288)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD

Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Stehr works at Regional Hand Center in Fresno, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Oravec, MD
Dr. Richard Oravec, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ronald Castonguay, MD
Dr. Ronald Castonguay, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kimberly Grannis, MD
Dr. Kimberly Grannis, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Stehr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Hand Center
    2139 E Beechwood Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 322-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Regional Hand Center
    720 W Main St Ste A, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 322-6600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Finger Clubbing Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • California Foundation for Medical Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 288 ratings
    Patient Ratings (288)
    5 Star
    (277)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stehr?

    May 04, 2022
    comfortable experience, good explanations, nice staff.
    I. M. — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stehr to family and friends

    Dr. Stehr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stehr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972828812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stehr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    288 patients have reviewed Dr. Stehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.