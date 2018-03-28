Dr. Sumida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Sumida, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Sumida, MD
Dr. Ryan Sumida, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sumida works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sumida's Office Locations
-
1
Ryan N. Sumida M.d. Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 211, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-8441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sumida?
Dr. Sumida and the staff at Children's Medical Associates are THE BEST! When my son is sick they it's not a problem getting him seen the same day. Dr. Sumida is personable and really spends time with us, answering any questions we may have. We even bumped into him at the mall and he remembers us regardless of the amount of patients he has.
About Dr. Ryan Sumida, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1851336978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumida works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.