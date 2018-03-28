See All Pediatricians in Aiea, HI
Dr. Ryan Sumida, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ryan Sumida, MD

Dr. Ryan Sumida, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sumida works at Childrens Medical Assocs Inc in Aiea, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sumida's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ryan N. Sumida M.d. Inc.
    99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 211, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 488-8441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Cough
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Cough

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2018
    Dr. Sumida and the staff at Children's Medical Associates are THE BEST! When my son is sick they it's not a problem getting him seen the same day. Dr. Sumida is personable and really spends time with us, answering any questions we may have. We even bumped into him at the mall and he remembers us regardless of the amount of patients he has.
    About Dr. Ryan Sumida, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851336978
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
