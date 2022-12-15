See All Vascular Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Suplee, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Suplee, MD

Dr. Ryan Suplee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Suplee works at Intercoastal Surgery Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Suplee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intercoastal Medical Group - Cattleman Office
    3333 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 341-0042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Suplee?

    Dec 15, 2022
    I am a retired Medical Office Manager of 25 years. I am happy to report my first two visits with Dr Suplee and his staff is an A+ The office moves very efficiently. I electronically checked in sat down and a few minutes later was called back to my room with his nurse. Everyone is very friendly, professional and very helpful. Dr. Suplee is extremely knowledgeable and very calm. He went over my lab results and he addressed my questions. I had an additional question that I sent via email to the office and he was kind enough to call me after hours. If you are in need of a Vascular Surgeon I would highly recommend the office of Dr Suplee.
    AdrienneT — Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Suplee, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Suplee, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013232289
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Yale University
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Suplee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suplee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suplee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suplee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suplee works at Intercoastal Surgery Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Suplee’s profile.

    Dr. Suplee has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suplee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Suplee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suplee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suplee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suplee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

