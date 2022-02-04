See All Ophthalmologists in Foley, AL
Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD

Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Tarantola works at Retina Specialty Institute in Foley, AL with other offices in Atmore, AL, Pensacola, FL, Crestview, FL, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tarantola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Eyes Spectacular Inc.
    1624 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 573-8462
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Monroeville Eye Care
    166 Lindberg Ave, Atmore, AL 36502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 476-6759
  3. 3
    Retina Specialty Institute
    5150 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 476-6759
  4. 4
    Retina Specialty Institute
    1299 Industrial Dr, Crestview, FL 32539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 634-4342
  5. 5
    Retina Specialty Institute
    2000 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 664-7887
  6. 6
    Retina Specialty Institute
    411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 476-6759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Chalazion
Trichiasis
Tear Duct Disorders
Chalazion
Trichiasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tarantola?

    Feb 04, 2022
    I've developed several serious eye conditions due to undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes. The damage is done. We moved to Florida from Michigan so I had to find a new team of medical providers. I must have hit pay dirt because every one of them has been superb. Dr. T. told me it's time to start the eye injections. I was extremely anxious, petrified to be honest. He and his staff explained it all and pouf! All done!
    — Feb 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tarantola to family and friends

    Dr. Tarantola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tarantola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316094139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univesity Of Iowa
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Forest Park Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tarantola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarantola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.