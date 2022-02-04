Overview of Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD

Dr. Ryan Tarantola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Tarantola works at Retina Specialty Institute in Foley, AL with other offices in Atmore, AL, Pensacola, FL, Crestview, FL, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.