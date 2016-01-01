Dr. Ryan Tedford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Tedford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Tedford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Tedford works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tedford?
About Dr. Ryan Tedford, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104972751
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tedford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tedford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tedford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tedford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tedford works at
Dr. Tedford has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tedford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tedford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tedford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tedford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.