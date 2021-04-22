Dr. Ryan Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Thomas, MD
Dr. Ryan Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Corpus Christi601 Texan Trl Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3144
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas fixed my trigger finger with one well placed injection. He is a great surgeon and a wonderful man!
About Dr. Ryan Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134300833
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Limb Pain, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
