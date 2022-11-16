Dr. Ryan Tubre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tubre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Tubre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Tubre, MD
Dr. Ryan Tubre, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Tubre works at
Dr. Tubre's Office Locations
-
1
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 526-2644
- 2 8288 S Broadway Ave Ste 1000, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 606-7060
-
3
Christus Trinity Clinic Holly Lake5321 S FM 14, Hawkins, TX 75765 Directions (903) 593-1721
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tubre?
Dr. Tubre has been treating me for 3 years and they have been very easy years. Dr. Tubre checked on me while I was in the hospital for a different procedure. I would recommend Dr.Tubre to anyone needing a urologist
About Dr. Ryan Tubre, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1821434630
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tubre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tubre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tubre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tubre works at
Dr. Tubre has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tubre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tubre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tubre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tubre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tubre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.