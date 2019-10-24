Dr. Ryan Turpen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turpen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Turpen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Turpen, MD
Dr. Ryan Turpen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Russell County Hospital and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Dr. Turpen works at
Dr. Turpen's Office Locations
-
1
Ephraim Mcdowell Urology230 W Main St Ste 102, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-9670
Hospital Affiliations
- Casey County Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Russell County Hospital
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turpen?
Dr Turpin and the whole staff was wonderful with me.
About Dr. Ryan Turpen, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609957042
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turpen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turpen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turpen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turpen works at
Dr. Turpen has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turpen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Turpen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turpen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turpen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turpen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.