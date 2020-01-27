Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.
Dr. Tyner works at
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary Care10511 GOLF COURSE RD NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 262-7281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Davita Medical Group2901 Transport St SE Fl 2, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7281
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyner?
Top notch guy. He did my sleeve gastrectomy. Very reposnsive to emails and questions even four years after. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003092701
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- University Of Texas/Usaf Wilford Hall Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyner works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.