See All General Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (43)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.

Dr. Tyner works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
3.7 (21)
View Profile
Dr. David Pearson, MD
Dr. David Pearson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Winston Hewitt, MD
Dr. Winston Hewitt, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary Care
    10511 GOLF COURSE RD NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Davita Medical Group
    2901 Transport St SE Fl 2, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tyner?

    Jan 27, 2020
    Top notch guy. He did my sleeve gastrectomy. Very reposnsive to emails and questions even four years after. Highly recommended.
    SatisfiedFatGuy — Jan 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tyner to family and friends

    Dr. Tyner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tyner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003092701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas/Usaf Wilford Hall Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tyner works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Tyner’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Tyner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.