Dr. Ryan Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Unger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Unger, MD
Dr. Ryan Unger, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Geneva, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Hospital
Dr. Unger works at
Dr. Unger's Office Locations
-
1
Fox Valley Orthopedics2525 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
Fox Valley Orthopedics2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
3
Fox Valley Orthopedics1975 Lin Lor Ln, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Apac PC11456 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 488-0154
-
5
Valparaiso Office2202 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 488-0154
-
6
Weiss Office4646 N Marine Dr Ste 8C, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-5205
-
7
Swedish Office5215 N California Ave Ste F715, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 728-4296
-
8
APAC Center Pain Management9760 S Kedzie Ave Ste 8, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 483-7007
-
9
Ingalls Office6701 159th St Ste 100, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 483-7007
-
10
Thorek Office850 W Irving Park Rd Ste 305, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 728-4296
-
11
Fox Valley Orthopedics420 W Northwest Hwy Ste M, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-6766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unger?
Dr. Unger and his assistant were very professional, and fast. Significantly less painful than previous injections I received prior to finding Dr. Unger at Fox Valley Orthopedic.
About Dr. Ryan Unger, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1578791729
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unger works at
Dr. Unger has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.