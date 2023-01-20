See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Geneva, IL
Dr. Ryan Unger, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Unger, MD

Dr. Ryan Unger, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Geneva, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Hospital

Dr. Unger works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL, Crown Point, IN, Valparaiso, IN, Chicago, IL, Evergreen Park, IL, Tinley Park, IL and Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Unger's Office Locations

    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    2525 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    1975 Lin Lor Ln, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Apac PC
    11456 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 488-0154
    Valparaiso Office
    2202 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 488-0154
    Weiss Office
    4646 N Marine Dr Ste 8C, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 564-5205
    Swedish Office
    5215 N California Ave Ste F715, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 728-4296
    APAC Center Pain Management
    9760 S Kedzie Ave Ste 8, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 483-7007
    Ingalls Office
    6701 159th St Ste 100, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 483-7007
    Thorek Office
    850 W Irving Park Rd Ste 305, Chicago, IL 60613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 728-4296
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    420 W Northwest Hwy Ste M, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-6766
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Unger and his assistant were very professional, and fast. Significantly less painful than previous injections I received prior to finding Dr. Unger at Fox Valley Orthopedic.
    Jerry G — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ryan Unger, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578791729
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    • Akron City Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unger works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL, Crown Point, IN, Valparaiso, IN, Chicago, IL, Evergreen Park, IL, Tinley Park, IL and Barrington, IL. View the full addresses on Dr. Unger’s profile.

    Dr. Unger has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

