Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (31)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD

Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Valicek works at FORT BEND RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Valicek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Bend Rheumatology Associates
    7616 Branford Pl Ste 320, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-1742
  2. 2
    Fort Bend Rheumatology Associates
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 515, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-1742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
CREST Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 21, 2020
    He takes excellent care of my adult daughter who has lupus. Great doctor... highly recommended.
    About Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386817039
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas, Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valicek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valicek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valicek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valicek works at FORT BEND RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Valicek’s profile.

    Dr. Valicek has seen patients for Arthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valicek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Valicek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valicek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valicek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valicek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.