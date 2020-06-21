Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valicek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD
Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Valicek works at
Dr. Valicek's Office Locations
Fort Bend Rheumatology Associates7616 Branford Pl Ste 320, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 980-1742
Fort Bend Rheumatology Associates1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 515, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-1742
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He takes excellent care of my adult daughter who has lupus. Great doctor... highly recommended.
About Dr. Ryan Valicek, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386817039
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas, Houston
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Washington University, St Louis
- Baylor College Medicine
Dr. Valicek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valicek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valicek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valicek has seen patients for Arthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valicek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Valicek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valicek.
