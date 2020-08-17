See All Otolaryngologists in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD

Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Vaughn works at Exhale Sinus and Facial Pain Center in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL, Chicago, IL, Grayslake, IL, Highland Park, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Exhale Sinus and Facial Pain Center
    814 E Woodfield Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 404-1724
  2. 2
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Lincoln Park Office
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 506, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
  5. 5
    Grayslake Office
    1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 212, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
  6. 6
    Highland Park Office
    767 Park Ave W Ste 220, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
  7. 7
    Park Ridge Office
    1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 17, 2020
    The thing that struck me at first about Dr. Vaughn was his patience and listening. He plainly explained what he thought would be the best options. He then explained the chances of success, as well as the risks so that I felt I was making an informed decision. But where Dr. Vaughn and his staff really separate from the pack, is when you are having a procedure (in my case FOUR). It's important to note that I am terrified of needles. Those of you with this condition know that it can even determine whether or not you have a procedure done. The staff has clearly dealt with this before, and handled it beautifully. They checked in with me leading up to and during the procedure. They even have a doctor on staff who specializes in Eastern medicine. She took a good 45 minutes with me to make sure I was relaxed using acupressure. She was with me the entire time until I was out from the anesthesia. I cannot stress how big of a help this was. They have earned a patient for life.
    Jon C. — Aug 17, 2020
    About Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487834958
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn works at Exhale Sinus and Facial Pain Center in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL, Chicago, IL, Grayslake, IL, Highland Park, IL and Park Ridge, IL. View the full addresses on Dr. Vaughn’s profile.

    Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

