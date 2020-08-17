Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD
Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations
Exhale Sinus and Facial Pain Center814 E Woodfield Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (224) 404-1724
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lincoln Park Office1460 N Halsted St Ste 506, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (847) 674-5585
Grayslake Office1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 212, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 674-5585
Highland Park Office767 Park Ave W Ste 220, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 674-5585
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The thing that struck me at first about Dr. Vaughn was his patience and listening. He plainly explained what he thought would be the best options. He then explained the chances of success, as well as the risks so that I felt I was making an informed decision. But where Dr. Vaughn and his staff really separate from the pack, is when you are having a procedure (in my case FOUR). It's important to note that I am terrified of needles. Those of you with this condition know that it can even determine whether or not you have a procedure done. The staff has clearly dealt with this before, and handled it beautifully. They checked in with me leading up to and during the procedure. They even have a doctor on staff who specializes in Eastern medicine. She took a good 45 minutes with me to make sure I was relaxed using acupressure. She was with me the entire time until I was out from the anesthesia. I cannot stress how big of a help this was. They have earned a patient for life.
About Dr. Ryan Vaughn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487834958
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
