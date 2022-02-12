Dr. Ryan Vazales, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Vazales, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Barry University - School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Vazales' Office Locations
-
1
Wound Healing Center at Retreat2621 Grove Ave Fl 2, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 453-9019
-
2
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Virginia9766 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 453-9018
-
3
Foot and Ankle Specialists of Virginia7016 Lee Park Rd Ste 105, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Directions (804) 453-9016
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vazales?
I have been a patient of Dr. Vazales's for several years. There is no one better. I am an experienced health care provider myself and I trust him completely to care for my foot and ankle issues. I saw him today and as always, I was treated with outstanding care, great communication, and a very caring attitude. I have complete trust in him and I know that my wellness is always paramount in his decision making. The office is very clean and the front desk staff was very efficient and friendly. I give Dr. Vazales and his practice stellar reviews!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043624372
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Foot &amp; Ankle Deformity Correction Center|Chicago Foot and Ankle Deformity Correction Center
- Florida Hospital|Florida Hospital East Orlando
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- Barry University - School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazales has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.