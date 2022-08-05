Dr. Waddell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Waddell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Waddell, DO
Dr. Ryan Waddell, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Roane General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Waddell's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Char. LLC4619 KANAWHA AVE SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 400-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Roane General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waddell explains things on your level. He is passionate and understanding.
About Dr. Ryan Waddell, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waddell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddell.
