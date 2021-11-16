Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO
Overview of Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO
Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah1516 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Waupaca902 RIVERSIDE DR, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient, I Went in with severe hip/groin pain. Dr Ryan examined me and the X-rays taken by my provider. Gave me options, i chose a cortisone in my groin. I haven’t been this pain free for a year. Would like to say thank you to Dr Ryan.
About Dr. Ryan Wagner, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275087207
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Carle Foundation Hospital (Formerly University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
