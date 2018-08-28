Dr. Wilke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Wilke, DO
Overview of Dr. Ryan Wilke, DO
Dr. Ryan Wilke, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilke's Office Locations
- 1 16870 W Bernardo Dr Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 592-0995
-
2
Aurora Behavioral Healthcare San Diego11878 Avenue of Industry, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (760) 317-5797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilke is knowledgeable, gentle, and kind. He understands the adolescent mind and has a great way of talking to my son. I feel so fortunate to have found him after having a bad experience with another psychiatrist. My son likes him, which is a huge plus in terms of getting him to go to the office. I cannot recommend him highly enough. His assistant is really the best of the best.
About Dr. Ryan Wilke, DO
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1104186899
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilke.
