Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Wilkins works at Excelsior Orthopedics in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.