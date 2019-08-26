See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Niagara Falls, NY
Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD

Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Wilkins works at Excelsior Orthopedics in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wilkins' Office Locations

    Excelsior Orthopaedics - Niagara Falls
    10175 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-9999
    University Health Center
    3925 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-9999
    Primary Office
    4510 Main St Ste 101, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 839-0632

Hospital Affiliations
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Baker’s Cyst
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2019
    Aug 26, 2019
Would highly recommend Dr. Wilkins. He is an amazing doctor. I have necrosis in both hips and right shoulder. He worked fast with diagnosing the disease and getting me in for surgeries. He will be doing partial shoulder replacement this week on my right shoulder. I wouldn't trust any other doctor to do it!
    — Aug 26, 2019
    About Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University At Buffalo Sports Medicine
    • University at Buffalo, State University of New York
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkins has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.