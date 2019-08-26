Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD
Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Dr. Wilkins' Office Locations
-
1
Excelsior Orthopaedics - Niagara Falls10175 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 250-9999
-
2
University Health Center3925 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
-
3
Primary Office4510 Main St Ste 101, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 839-0632
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkins?
Would highly recommend Dr. Wilkins. He is an amazing doctor. I have necrosis in both hips and right shoulder. He worked fast with diagnosing the disease and getting me in for surgeries. He will be doing partial shoulder replacement this week on my right shoulder. I wouldn’t trust any other doctor to do it!
About Dr. Ryan Wilkins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427286699
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo Sports Medicine
- University at Buffalo, State University of New York
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Dr. Wilkins has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.