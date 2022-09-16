Dr. Ryan Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wilson, DO
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wilson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center - Family Medicine GME Program391 Wallace Rd # A302, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 553-6837
-
2
Southern Hills Family Medicine Continuity Clinic510 Recovery Rd Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 789-1832Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Dr Wilson is a wonderful doctor. He is very kind and patient, he’s so attentive, very caring. I would definitely recommend Dr. Wilson to anyone looking for a new doctor…he’s the greatest!
About Dr. Ryan Wilson, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427639954
Education & Certifications
- Southern Hills Family Medicine Continuity Clinic
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.