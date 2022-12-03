Overview

Dr. Ryan Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva College (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.