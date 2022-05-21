Dr. Ryan Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Wong, MD
Dr. Ryan Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Retina Centers PC6585 N Oracle Rd Unit A, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 742-7444
Marc Epstein DO & Richard Hoshaw MD2375 N Wyatt Dr Ste 109, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 742-7444
Retina Centers PC1701 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 145, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 742-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Wong wanted to do my retina surgery asap and very quickly was able to find a team of nurses to assist him; it was done even earlier than expected! Thank you so much to all
About Dr. Ryan Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1922234798
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
