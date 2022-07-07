Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Dr. Woodham works at
Locations
Texas Cardiac Associates7801 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 100, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-7500
North Pediatrics3142 Horizon Rd Ste 200, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 475-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Woodham. I’ve been dealing with heart related issues as well as neurology issues. I met him today for the second time and he spent a lot of time talking to myself and my family and explained a lot. He took time to talk to me, was kind, compassionate, and he has a great “bedside manner.” The front desk is also really sweet, so all in all it was a great doctors visit. I’ve been to a lot of different doctors and it’s hard to find one who cares. I truly felt that Dr. Woodham cared/cares about my well-being and that was definitely a breath of fresh air since I’ve had to deal with my fair share of difficult doctors. Anyways, thank you Dr.Woodham for talking with me today and making me laugh! Definitely needed to laugh :)
About Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316023211
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodham has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodham.
