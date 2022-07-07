See All Cardiologists in Rowlett, TX
Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.

Dr. Woodham works at Texas Cardiac Associates in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Cardiac Associates
    7801 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 100, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 475-7500
    North Pediatrics
    3142 Horizon Rd Ste 200, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 475-7500

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316023211
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Woodham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodham has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

