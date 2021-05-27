Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarnall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD
Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Yarnall works at
Dr. Yarnall's Office Locations
-
1
University of Oklahoma Tulsa Ok4502 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 619-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yarnall?
Very impressive, thoughtful physician. Very personable and took the time to explain everything. Probably the best care I've ever had.
About Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1861925224
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarnall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarnall accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarnall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarnall works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarnall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarnall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarnall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarnall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.