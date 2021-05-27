See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD

Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Yarnall works at University of Oklahoma Tulsa Ok in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yarnall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Oklahoma Tulsa Ok
    4502 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 619-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    May 27, 2021
    Very impressive, thoughtful physician. Very personable and took the time to explain everything. Probably the best care I've ever had.
    Stacey Harris — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861925224
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Yarnall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarnall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yarnall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yarnall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yarnall works at University of Oklahoma Tulsa Ok in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Yarnall’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarnall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarnall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarnall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarnall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

