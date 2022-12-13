Dr. Ryan Zuzek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuzek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Zuzek, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Zuzek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Zuzek works at
Locations
-
1
St. Clair Health-cardiology1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7400, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-7780
-
2
Us Heart and Vascular363 Vanadium Rd Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled, knowledgeable, approachable, honest and doesn't dumb it down with a twist of wit thrown in for good measure. One of the good guys. Best compliment I can give is I trust him.
About Dr. Ryan Zuzek, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuzek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuzek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuzek works at
Dr. Zuzek has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuzek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuzek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuzek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuzek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuzek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.