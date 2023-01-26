Overview of Dr. Ryan Finnan, MD

Dr. Ryan Finnan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Finnan works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Highland Heights, KY and Lawrenceburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.