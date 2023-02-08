Dr. Rylan Johnson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rylan Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
1
Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital1635 Caregiver Cir, Rapid City, SD 57702 Directions (605) 755-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Followup to earlier toe surgery. All went well.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
