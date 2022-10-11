Dr. Ryland Melford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryland Melford, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryland Melford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Melford works at
Locations
South Orange County Cardlgy Grp24411 Health Center Dr Ste 550, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-6252
- 2 24012 Calle De La Plata, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 999-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Medford for two years. I feel so fortunate to have been referred to him by my primary physician. I can’t say enough about Dr. Melford. He is professional, friendly, and he cares about his patients. When I first went to him, he diagnosed my problem, he explained it to me in terms I could understand and he gave me alternatives to address my issue. He has great bedside manner, and he never makes you feel like you are being rushed.
About Dr. Ryland Melford, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc|Washington University Barnes Hosp
Dr. Melford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melford has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melford speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Melford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melford.
