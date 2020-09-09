See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD

Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.

Dr. Choi-Pearson works at Ohio State University Student Health Center Pharmacy in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choi-Pearson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio State University Student Health Center Pharmacy
    1875 Millikin Rd, Columbus, OH 43210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 292-0150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuchal Translucency Screening
First Trimester Screening
Pregnancy Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening
First Trimester Screening
Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 09, 2020
Dr. Choi-Pearson was professional, kind, and incredibly helpful in helping me switch birth control. She took her time, asked me many questions to rule out other possible issues, and made a prompt follow up with me to complete the agreed upon procedures. She made sure I knew what I needed to do to prepare for our upcoming appointment. The procedures themselves were done quickly, and with as little pain as possible. She took care to make sure I was okay afterwards before letting me leave and sending me with all information I needed about post-procedure care, including what to look out for as far as complications. Despite being someone who gets pretty anxious about medical visits, I felt comfortable and in good hands with Dr. Choi-Pearson. I will definitely be sure to book any future gynecological appointments with her going forward.
— Sep 09, 2020
Photo: Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD
About Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568436038
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Indiana University / Bloomington
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi-Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Choi-Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Choi-Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Choi-Pearson works at Ohio State University Student Health Center Pharmacy in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Choi-Pearson’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi-Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi-Pearson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi-Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi-Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

