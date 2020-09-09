Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi-Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD
Dr. Ryo Choi-Pearson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
Ohio State University Student Health Center Pharmacy1875 Millikin Rd, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 292-0150
Dr. Choi-Pearson was professional, kind, and incredibly helpful in helping me switch birth control. She took her time, asked me many questions to rule out other possible issues, and made a prompt follow up with me to complete the agreed upon procedures. She made sure I knew what I needed to do to prepare for our upcoming appointment. The procedures themselves were done quickly, and with as little pain as possible. She took care to make sure I was okay afterwards before letting me leave and sending me with all information I needed about post-procedure care, including what to look out for as far as complications. Despite being someone who gets pretty anxious about medical visits, I felt comfortable and in good hands with Dr. Choi-Pearson. I will definitely be sure to book any future gynecological appointments with her going forward.
Dr. Choi-Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi-Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi-Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi-Pearson.
