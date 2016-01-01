Overview of Dr. Sayed Azizi, MD

Dr. Sayed Azizi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.



Dr. Azizi works at Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Chester, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.