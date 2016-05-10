Dr. Suchdeep Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suchdeep Bains, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suchdeep Bains, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Dameron Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2800 L St Ste 600, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-4040
Sutter Medical Foundation8170 Laguna Blvd Ste 114, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 887-7940
Pacific Heart and Vascular Medical Group1801 E March Ln Ste D400, Stockton, CA 95210 Directions (209) 772-8906
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Medical Associates2575 E Bidwell St Ste 260, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 887-4040
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Dameron Hospital
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Dr Bains was instrumental in helping me get a proper diagnosis. His staff was warm and welcoming and made me feel like I was a top priority.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- New York Medical College
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
