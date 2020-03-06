Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berthelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Overview of Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Berthelsen works at
Dr. Berthelsen's Office Locations
-
1
Foundation Foot & Ankle2067 W Vista Way Ste 265, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 463-9155Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berthelsen?
Efficient, friendly!
About Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1710222443
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Veterans Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berthelsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berthelsen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berthelsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berthelsen works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Berthelsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berthelsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berthelsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berthelsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.