See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. S Burnett, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. S Burnett, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. S Burnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Burnett works at Burnett Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Sia Gieger, PA-C
Sia Gieger, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Burnett Dermatology
    1545 Mound St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 957-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burnett?

    Jan 21, 2021
    My experiences with Dr. Burnett and Brandon PA have been wonderful! I owe Brandon and Dr. Burnett my life because at 58 they identified a melanoma lesion that didn't look any different to me than my hundreds of spots. I had a biopsy, and promptly was referred for wide excision melanoma surgery. I also had concerns about lymph nodes that they were very accommodating to address. They both have done a very thorough review of my skin and I trust them implicitly. The office staff are friendly, very professional, and have handled covid-19 with utmost care. I highly recommend this practice.
    Leslie Drda — Jan 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. S Burnett, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. S Burnett, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burnett to family and friends

    Dr. Burnett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burnett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. S Burnett, MD.

    About Dr. S Burnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063590149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Alt Cosmetic Surg Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Dermatology Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. S Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnett works at Burnett Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Burnett’s profile.

    Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. S Burnett, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.