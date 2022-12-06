See All General Dentists in San Diego, CA
Dr. S Chadkewicz, DMD

Dentistry
4.9 (281)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. S Chadkewicz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Centro Escolar University - D.M.D..

Dr. Chadkewicz works at Dr. Vivien Chadkewicz, D.M.D. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Vivien Chadkewicz, D.M.D. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
    10737 Camino Ruiz Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 321-3209
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
  Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Dental Bridge
Dental Cleaning
Dental Disorders
Dental Implant
Dental Sealant
Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR)
  Fluoride Treatment
Grinding of Teeth
Intraoral Camera
Invisalign®
Loose Teeth
Misaligned Teeth
Nightguard
Oral Cancer Screening
Porcelain Crown
Porcelain Veneers
Snap-On-Smile®
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Attrition
Tooth Damage
Tooth Decay
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Loss
Toothache
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening
Toothache Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Life
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 281 ratings
    Patient Ratings (281)
    5 Star
    (272)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Thorough and kind! Very knowledgable and helpful diagnosis
    Ryan D. — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. S Chadkewicz, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1053318048
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Centro Escolar University - D.M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. S Chadkewicz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadkewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chadkewicz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chadkewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chadkewicz works at Dr. Vivien Chadkewicz, D.M.D. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chadkewicz’s profile.

    281 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadkewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadkewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadkewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadkewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

