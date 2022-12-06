Dr. S Chadkewicz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadkewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Chadkewicz, DMD
Overview
Dr. S Chadkewicz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Centro Escolar University - D.M.D..
Locations
Dr. Vivien Chadkewicz, D.M.D. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry10737 Camino Ruiz Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (858) 321-3209Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Life
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and kind! Very knowledgable and helpful diagnosis
About Dr. S Chadkewicz, DMD
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1053318048
Education & Certifications
- Centro Escolar University - D.M.D.
