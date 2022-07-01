Dr. Jarrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. S Jarrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. S Jarrett, MD
Dr. S Jarrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Haywood Regional Medical Center, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Jarrett's Office Locations
Asheville Orthopedic Associates310 Long Shoals Rd Ste 201, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 252-7331
AOA at Clyde490 Hospital Dr, Clyde, NC 28721 Directions (828) 252-7331
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates P.A.111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 252-7331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Haywood Regional Medical Center
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pyramid Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Jarrett by calling the UNC hospitals in tears. Previously, I had spent 5 months looking for a solution to my painful R knee that was already replaced. I saw 2 doctors with Emerge Ortho and spent 8 weeks with the Energe PT group. The answer was always " I don't think I can help you." When I switched to Pisgah PT - They saw a definite problem and told me to get checked out by another Ortho group. My first appointment with Dr Jarrett was AMAZING. He did not dismiss my pain. He watched me walk and looked at my x-rays, then told me that he could help me. I had destroyed both my medial & posterior ligaments and was walking on a very unstable knee. He couldn't believe that I was in such bad shape. My revision surgery was May 27th and I have a very good outcome and no pain. Dr Jarrett is a kind, caring and an excellent surgeon. Run , don't walk to see this physician!
About Dr. S Jarrett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356344105
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
