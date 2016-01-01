Dr. Shaun Johanson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Johanson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shaun Johanson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in McKinleyville, CA.
Dr. Johanson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johanson & Johanson DDS1661 PICKETT RD, McKinleyville, CA 95519 Directions (707) 633-3449
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johanson?
About Dr. Shaun Johanson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295866804
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johanson works at
Dr. Johanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.