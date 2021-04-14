Overview of Dr. S Mattai, MD

Dr. S Mattai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Mattai works at UCLA Med Ctr Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.