Dr. Lawrence Rothman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Rothman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Rothman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Rothman works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothman?
Amazing!! Very knowledgeable
About Dr. Lawrence Rothman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1760467633
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Mem Mc
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothman works at
Dr. Rothman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.