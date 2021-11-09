Overview

Dr. S Rubina Inamdar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Inamdar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Hives and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.