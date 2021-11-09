See All Allergists & Immunologists in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. S Rubina Inamdar, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. S Rubina Inamdar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Inamdar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Hives and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Chronic Sinusitis
Hives
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Best physician experience I’ve ever had. Brilliant mind with a kind heart to go with it - what more can you can for?! Highly recommend
    — Nov 09, 2021
    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1316981905
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Dr. S Rubina Inamdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inamdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inamdar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inamdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inamdar has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Hives and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inamdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamdar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inamdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inamdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

