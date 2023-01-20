See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orange, CA
Super Profile

Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD

Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Bederman works at Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bederman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center
    1120 W La Veta Ave Ste 300, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 332-5484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphosis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scheuermann's Disease Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316190085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSF
    Residency
    • University of Toronto Division of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Toronto
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Western Ontario
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bederman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bederman works at Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bederman’s profile.

    Dr. Bederman has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bederman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bederman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

