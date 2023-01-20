Overview of Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD

Dr. S Samuel Bederman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Bederman works at Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.