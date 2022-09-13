See All Plastic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. S Schlesinger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (145)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. S Schlesinger, MD

Dr. S Schlesinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Schlesinger works at Breast Implant Center of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schlesinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Implant Center of Hawaii
    1221 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1025, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 649-5714
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30pm - 8:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Benelli Lift Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 13, 2022
    I would like to write this review on behalf of Dr. Schlesinger. He was my plastic surgeon for approximately 6 years and I enjoyed a number of excellent outcomes from our work together. I sought his help when my face began looking pointy and when I was ready for breast implants. He gave me gorgeous breasts and downsized them years later when I got back into rock climbing. He gave me an adorable nose through rhinoplasty and used an implant to help with my nasolabial folds. I was on the fence about facial implants but I’m so glad he used it because using facial filler was making me look weird. He fixed my nose a second time after I fell and broke it 6 weeks after the initial surgery. More than that, he was kind to me when I called to tell him what I had done and that meant a lot. After our work, my face made sense to me again and I felt beautiful. Years later, he gave me a chin and I loved it while I had it. Dr. S has skills that are unique and Im grateful to him. Thank you Dr S. -A
    About Dr. S Schlesinger, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730218496
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Health Science Center|Stanford Med Center|Stanford, Palo Alto / Oklahoma Medical Center|University Okla
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Hospital|Tripler General Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. S Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger works at Breast Implant Center of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Schlesinger’s profile.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

