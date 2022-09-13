Dr. S Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Schlesinger, MD
Dr. S Schlesinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Breast Implant Center of Hawaii1221 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1025, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 649-5714Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:30pm - 8:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
I would like to write this review on behalf of Dr. Schlesinger. He was my plastic surgeon for approximately 6 years and I enjoyed a number of excellent outcomes from our work together. I sought his help when my face began looking pointy and when I was ready for breast implants. He gave me gorgeous breasts and downsized them years later when I got back into rock climbing. He gave me an adorable nose through rhinoplasty and used an implant to help with my nasolabial folds. I was on the fence about facial implants but I’m so glad he used it because using facial filler was making me look weird. He fixed my nose a second time after I fell and broke it 6 weeks after the initial surgery. More than that, he was kind to me when I called to tell him what I had done and that meant a lot. After our work, my face made sense to me again and I felt beautiful. Years later, he gave me a chin and I loved it while I had it. Dr. S has skills that are unique and Im grateful to him. Thank you Dr S. -A
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Health Science Center|Stanford Med Center|Stanford, Palo Alto / Oklahoma Medical Center|University Okla
- Tripler Army Hospital|Tripler General Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
