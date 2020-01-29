Overview of Dr. Syed Shahid, MD

Dr. Syed Shahid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Shahid works at Neurosurgical Associates in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.