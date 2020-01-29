Dr. Syed Shahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Shahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Shahid, MD
Dr. Syed Shahid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Shahid works at
Dr. Shahid's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates67 Sand Pit Rd Ste 208, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Shahid, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahid has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahid.
