Super Profile

Dr. Shannon Peveto Tomecko, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shannon Peveto Tomecko, MD

Dr. Shannon Peveto Tomecko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.

Dr. Peveto Tomecko works at Pediatric Center of Las Colinas in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Dr. Peveto Tomecko's Office Locations

    Pediatric Center of Las Colinas
    7200 State Highway 161 Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 (972) 401-0700
    Tuscan Professional Building
    701 Tuscan Dr Ste 285, Irving, TX 75039 (972) 401-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Swapna in Frisco, TX — Jul 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shannon Peveto Tomecko, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427012947
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Texas At Dallas
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Peveto Tomecko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peveto Tomecko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peveto Tomecko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peveto Tomecko works at Pediatric Center of Las Colinas in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peveto Tomecko’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peveto Tomecko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peveto Tomecko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peveto Tomecko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peveto Tomecko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

