Dr. S Yazdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. S Yazdy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greer, SC.
Dr. Yazdy works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants3308 Brushy Creek Rd Ste A, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 752-2000
Endocrinology Specialists-ima1025 Verdae Blvd Ste A, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 242-4683
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he is the kindest and most caring doctor that i have ever seen
About Dr. S Yazdy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yazdy speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdy.
